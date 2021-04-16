RICHLAND — Walla Walla High's boys and girls track teams handed Richland and Hermiston defeats at a Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Fran Rish Stadium on Thursday, April 18.
The Blue Devil boys routed the Bombers, 103-41, and edged the Bulldogs, 81-63, while the girls downed Richland, 87-62, and Hermiston, 90-60.
"It's great to be back on the track," Wa-Hi coach Eric Hisaw said. "I'm just thrilled to be back with the kids, they're doing some great things right now.
"The thing that stands out for this group is, its hard to single anyone out," he said. "I know we have a dozen kids in the top five in the state in eight to 12 events.
"And it's our young kids seeing our senior leadership. It's the depth we have, the closeness of this team is really making us great. It's a deeper team than I thought we'd have with two years off. It's nice to see these kids be so sucessful."
On the boys side, Braden Hisaw won the 800 meters with a personal record 1:59.96, with Wa-Hi teammate Brody Hartley second in 2:01.27, a PR for him.
Blue Devil sophomore Hartley then turned around and won the 1,600 with another PR of 4:35.34, and teammate Peter Prudente was runner-up with a personal-best time of 4:40.79.
Prudente then won the 3,200 with a PR of 10:29.26.
Wa-Hi's Grady Lemma also had a personal record while winning the 110-meter hurdles in 15.18, and also took the 300 hurdles in 41.83. Teammate Jake Hisaw was second in the 300 hurdles in 44.92, a PR.
The Blue Devils' 1,600-meter relay of Brady Kinney, Hartley, Cyrus Wearstler and Braden Hisaw won in 3:40.19.
In field events, Wa-Hi junior Edward Vu finished second in the shot put with a toss of 43 feet, 8 inches, and was third in the discus at 126 feet even.
The Blue Devils dominated the javelin, with Dash Sirmon winning at 176-02, followed by teammates Michael Cornia (158-05) second and Christopher Norris (137-09) in third.
Wa-Hi did the same in the high jump, with Logan Ashbeck leaping 6-02 for the victory, followed by teammates Sirmon in second at 6-feet even, and freshman Dane Gardea third at 5-08.
Dash Sirmon stepped up again in the pole vault with a height of 12-feet even.
Ashbeck finished third in the long jump at 18-04.5, and fourth in the triple jump at 39-feet even.
On the girls side, Wa-Hi sophomore Ashlyn Nielsen finished second in the 100 meters in 13.78, with teammate Jennifer Huntsman third in 13.79, with Nielsen second in the 200 with a PR of 28.12.
Blue Devil senior Ella Nelson won the 800 meters in 2:16.52, as well as the 1,600 in 4:59.15.
Eliana Coburn took the 100-meter hurdles in 15.82, with teammate Talia Billingsley third in 17.48, a PR for her, while Coburn won the 300 hurdles in 47.84 and Billingsley was third in 50.85.
The Blue Devils' girls 400 relay team of Nielsen, Cami Martin, Billingsley and Huntsman won in 52.18, while the Blue Devils' 800 relay of Nielsen, Huntsman, Martin and Billingsley won in 1:52.46.
In field events, Wa-Hi's Taryn Bohanan took the javelin with a throw of 123-03, and the high jump at 5-03, with Coburn second in the high jump at 5-feet even.
Sydney Patton led a top-three sweep of Wa-Hi athletes in the long jump. Patton won at 15-01.5, followed by Huntsman in second at 14-10.75 and Madeline Jacobsen third at 14-04.5.
Jacobsen won the triple jump at 32-03.5.
"It's those seniors doing things right, and they're dragging the juniors and sophomores with them," coach Hisaw said. "It's a really a great mix. It's a lot of fun to watch.
"It's hard to single any kids out, we've got some kids jumping and throwing really well right now," he said of the Blue Devils, who are 136 members strong. "They're, 'It's not about me, it's about we,' and they're all in. It's really cool."
Wa-Hi is at it next at Hanford on Wednesday, April 21.