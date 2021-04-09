PASCO — Walla Walla High School's track team dominated its second Mid-Columbia Conference meet of the season here Thursday, April 8.
Back in action this week for the first time since winning the 2019 state championship, the Wa-Hi boys picked up where they left off with a couple of team victories in duals scoring here.
The Blue Devils edged Kamiakin 73-72, and crushed Pasco 111-19.
Wa-Hi boys placed first in nine events.
Braden Hisaw won both the 800-meter run in 2:02.73 and the 1,600 in 4:40.63, while also joining Grady Lemma, Brady Kinney and Peter Prudente for a victory in the 4x400 relay in 3:37.34.
Lemma added victories in the 100- and the 300-meter hurdles in 15.41, a personal record, Logan Ashbeck was first in the long jump at 19 feet, 1.5 inches and the triple jump at 38-8, Dash Sirmon took the javelin at 179-07, and Caleb Morehead won the 400 in 57.34.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls also swept duals scoring with a 130-18 rout of Pasco and a 103-47 defeat of Kamiakin.
Ella Nelson bested the girls' 800 in 2:17.16, and 1,600 in 4:57.5 for Wa-Hi, and she joined Ava Nelson, Sariah Hepworth and Paige Prudente in winning the 4x400 relayin 4:19.21.
Eliana Coburn topped the 100 and 300 hurdles in 15.73 and 48.76, respectively, and Taryn Bohanan won the javelin and high jump at 124-06 and 5-feet even, respectively.
The Blue Devils also had Madeline Jacobson first in the triple jump at 33-04.25, Sydney Patton taking the long jump at 15-06, and Ashley Inglis winning discus at 88-03.
Not to be outdone, a pair of relay teams added more first-place points to the Wa-Hi total.
Ashlyn Nielsen, Talia Billingsley, Gianna Smith and Jennifer Huntsman won the 4x100 in 51.93, and Patton was with Billingsley, Huntsman and Nielsen in winning the 4x200 in 1:54.94.
Wa-Hi had started the 2021 track season Saturday in Richland.
The boys bested five events, including a Lemma sweep of hurdles and a win in the 4x400 with Prudente, Cyrus Wearstler, Jack Wanichek.
Kinney added his victory in the 400, and Brody Hartley took the 1,600.
The Wa-Hi girls opened their season Saturday with victory in eight events.
Coburn won the 100 hurdles and the high jump, Nelson took the 3,200, Billingsley the 300 hurdles, Huntsman the long jump, and Jacobson the triple jump.
As for relays, Huntsman ran with Marlee Boyd, Nielsen and Patton in a victorious 4x100, while Olivia Isenhower and Fern Fernam joined Hepworth and Ava Nelson in taking the 4x400.
The Blue Devils are back on the track and field on Thursday, April 15, at Richland.