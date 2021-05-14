Walla Walla High School's boys and girls swimming and diving teams hosted Southridge and Hermiston for Mid-Columbia Conference dual meets on Thursday, May 13, at Veteran's Memorial Pool.
"Today marked the first time that Wa-Hi girls and boys have had divers, competed together, and competed in the spring," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "We are so grateful that the City of Walla Walla has opened their outdoor pool for us so that we could have a season this school year."
The Blue Devils won every dual.
Wa-Hi girls came away with a pair of wins, outscoring Southridge, 123-38, and Hermiston, 103-60.
Laurel Skorina and Alana Miller each won a pair of events for Wa-Hi in both of the girls duals.
Skorina bested diving and the 200-meter freestyle race, while Miller topped the 200 Individual Medley and the 500 freestyle.
The Blue Devils also had victories in both girls duals from Collette Barnor in the 100 butterfly and Ciera Griggs in the 100 freestyle.
As for girls relays, the Blue Devils picked up victories in both duals from their 200 medley relay of Miller, Barnor, Lauren Adams and Mary Kennedy, their 200 freestyle quartet of Skorina, Griggs, Barnor and Kennedy, as well as their 400 freestyle team of Skorina, Griggs, Miller and Adura Zanes.
Meanwhile, the only boys dual saw Wa-Hi outscore Hermiston 120-26. Southridge does not have a boys team.
Jesse Snyder won both the 200 freestyle and 100 free for Wa-Hi, teammate Luke Bona bested both the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly, Zach Juhnke took the 50 free and the 100 backtroke, Brennan Creason topped the 500 free and the 100 breaststroke, and Jackson Leinweber won diving.
The Wa-Hi boys also swept relays, with victories from the 200 medley team of Juhnke, Creason, Bona and Caleb Goin, the 200 freestyle quartet of Snyder, Goin, Anthony McKiernan and Henry Johnson, and the 400 freestyle relay of Juhnke, Snyder, McKeirnan and Bona.
"With only nine practices since the season started, they did incredibly well," Rose said. "We have a lot of new swimmers (and divers) this year, and it’s so fun to watch them improve so rapidly."
The Blue Devils next competes on May 20, back at Veteran's Memorial Pool, where they will host Pasco, Chiawana and Kennewick.