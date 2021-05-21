Walla Walla High School's boys and girls swimming and diving teams won every dual Thursday, May 20, at Veterans Memorial Pool.
The Wa-Hi girls outscored Pasco, 142-15, Chiawana, 135-41 and Kennewick, 122-58.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devil boys topped Pasco, 142-26, and Chiawana, 120-59.
"We have a great group of both veteran and novice swimmers and divers on the team this season," Blue Devils coach Nancy Rose said. "They have been working hard on technique and building endurance. It really showed with lots of personal best times today."
The Blue Devils next compete May 27 in Richland at Prout Pool.
Wa-Hi will be coming off dominating performance on Thursday.
The girls competed against Chiawana, Kennewick and Pasco, with the top five finishers in dual meets scoring points.
Senior Laurel Skorina won both the 200-meter Individual Medley (2:22.06) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.18) in all three duals.
Sophomore Alana Miller won the diving (125.25) in all three meets. She won the 100 butterfly (1:11.78) against Chiawana and Pasco, and was second against Kennewick.
Freshman Clarabelle Hall won the 100 freestyle (1:08.60) and finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:37.88) in all three duals.
Sophomore Audra Zanes won the 200 freestyle (2:35.50) in all three duals. She placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:29.78) vs. Chiawana and Pasco and third vs. Kennewick.
Junior Ciera Griggs won the 500 freestyle (6:43.31) vs. Chiawana and was second vs. Pasco and Kennewick. She placed third in the diving (76.05) in all three duals.
Junior Mary Kennedy won the 50 freestyle (31.33) in all three meets.
Junior Lauren Adams was first in the 100 breastroke (1:31.97) vs. Pasco, second vs. Kennewick and third vs. Chiawana.
Junior Alicia Gonzalez was second in the 100 freestyle (1:09.91) in all three meets. She was second in the 50 freestyle (31.95) vs. Chiawana and Pasco and fourth vs. Kennewick.
Freshman Ally Beuck placed second in diving (110.80) in all three duals.
Freshman Eden Glaus was second in the 100 breastroke (1:35.94) vs. Pasco, third vs. Kennewick and fourth vs. Chiawana. She was third in the 50 freestyle (33.18) vs. Pasco and fourth vs. Chiawana.
Senior Collette Barnor was second in the 200 IM (2:52.53) vs. Chiawana and Pasco and third vs. Kennewick.
Senior Mackenzie Davis was second in the 100 backstroke (1:30.28) in both duals and third vs. Kennewick.
Senior AnnaMarie Elmenhurst was third in the 200 Freestyle (2:48.78) in all three duals. She placed third in the 100 breastroke (1:36.50) vs. Pasco, fourth vs. Kennewick and fifth vs. Chiawana.
Junior Naomi McLaughlin was third in the 500 freestyle (7:43.19) in all three meets. She was fourth in the 200 IM (3:15.49) vs. Kennewick and Pasco and fifth vs. Chiawana.
Freshman Tess Bottom was third in the 100 freestyle (1:13.83) vs. Chiawana and Pasco and fifth vs. Kennewick.
Freshman Clara Johnson placed fourth in the 500 Freestyle (8:28.15) in all three duals.
Wa-Hi girls also scored points in relays.
In the 200 Medley relay, the “A” squad of Laurel Skorina, Lauren Adams, Colette Barnor and Mary Kennedy won every meet (2:14.25).
The “B” squad of Ciera Griggs, AnnaMarie Elmenhurst, Alicia Gonzalez and Tess Bottoms came in second vs. Chiawana and Pasco (2:26.27) and third vs. Kennewick.
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the A squad of Alana Miller, Mary Kennedy, Clarabelle Hall and Collette Barnor won all three meets (2:02.54).
The B squad of Alicia Gonzalez,Tess Bottoms, Eden Glaus and AnnaMarie Elmenhurst came in second in all three meets (2:15.46).
In the 400 Freestyle relay, the A squad of Laurel Skorina, Ciera Griggs, Audra Zanes and Alana Miller won both meets (4:20.90).
The B squad of Clarabelle Hall, Naomi McLaughlin, Clara Johnson and Mackenzie Davis came in second vs. Chiawana and Pasco (5:10.30) and third vs. Kennewick.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi boys competed against both Chiawana and Pasco as Kennewick does not have a boys swim and dive team.
Sophomore Zach Juhnke won both the 200 freestyle (1:58.25) and the 100 freestyle (52.96) in both meets.
Freshman Jesse Snyder won both the 200 IM (2:19.75) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.66) in both meets.
Junior Luke Bona won both the 50 freestyle (24.32) and the 100 butterfly (58.00) in both meets.
Senior Anthony McKeirnan won the 500 freestyle (6:18.34) in both meets. He was third in the 200 IM (2:39.59) vs. Pasco and fourth vs. Chiawana.
Senior Jahsiah Clark won diving (109.25) in both meets.
Sophomore Caleb Goin was second in both the 200 IM (2:36.02) and the 100 freestyle (57.95) in both meets
Senior Brennan Creason finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.08) in both meets. He came in second in the 200 freestyle (2:19.55) vs. Pasco, and third vs. Chiawana.
Sophomore Emmett James finished second in the diving competition (93.60).
Junior Henry Johnson was second in the 100 backstroke (1:20.74) vs. Pasco and third vs. Chiawana. He was second in the 50 freestyle (27.55) vs. Chiawana and third vs. Pasco.
Junior Ben Reser was second in the 500 freestyle (6:49.99) vs. Pasco and fourth vs. Chiawana. He finished third in the 200 freestyle (2:31.92) vs. Pasco and fourth vs. Chiawana.
Senior Jose Silva finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:56.38) vs. Pasco and third vs. Chiawana.
Senior Jackson Leinweber was third in the diving (92.00) and placed third in the 500 freestyle (7:01.88) vs. Pasco and fifth vs. Chiawana.
Senior Ben Norris was third in both the 50 freestyle (29.03) and the 100 freestyle (1:04.19) vs Chiawana and fourth vs. Pasco.
Freshman Adrian Lizotte was third in the 100 backstroke (1:27.70) vs. Pasco and fifth vs. Chiawana.
Junior Dallon Flinders was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.34) vs. Pasco and fifth vs. Chiawana.
Freshman Turner Van Slyke was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:55.01) vs. Pasco.
The Wa-Hi boys also did well in the relays.
In the 200 Medley relay, the A squad of Zach Juhnke, Brennan Creason, Luke Bona and Jesse Snyder won both meets (1:54.39), and the B squad of Henry Johnson, Emmett James, Jackson Leinweber and Jahsiah Clark came in second against Pasco (2:14.48) and third vs. Chiawana.
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the A squad of Zach Juhnke, Jesse Snyder, Caleb Goin and Luke Bona won both meets (1:40.42).
The B squad of Jahsiah Clark, Adrian Lizotte, Emmett James and Anthony McKeirnan came in second (1:57.30) vs. Pasco.
In the 400 Freestyle relay, the A squad of Anthony McKeirnan, Henry Johnson, Ben Norris and Caleb Goin won the Pasco meet (4:22.00) and were second vs. Chiawana.
The B squad of Jackson Leinweber, Ben Reser, Jose Silva and Brennan Creason came in second in the Pasco meet (4:36.33) and were third vs. Chiawana.
The meet started off with the diving competition, though Wa-Hi swept as Chiawana, Kennewick or Pasco didn’t enter any participants.