Mead got a 94-foot sprint at the end of regulation to tie Walla Walla High School Wednesday in Greater Spokane League/Mid-Columbia Conference District 8 boys basketball playoff action in the Blue Devils gym.
Wa-Hi responded by outscoring the Panthers, 11-4 in the extra four minute stanza and pull out a 68-61 win.
The Blue Devils now move on in the winner's bracket to face Central Valley, a 76-42 winner over Hanford on Wednesday, at Central Valley on Saturday.
"Just a great playoff game," Blue Devil coach Adam Berg said. "We knew they would be tough. I thought we were prepared for what they did. Told our guys 'it was the playoffs and no team would give up. If we got up, they would scrap back and if they got up, we would have to scrap back.' That's what it was about tonight."
The Panthers got three triples from Sam Wenkheimer in the opening period, and the Blue Devils got four from Dylan Ashbeck and a trey from Diego Jaques in the last two minutes to hold the Panthers to a 22-16 lead after one.
"Being in our first playoff game, there were butterflies in everyone's stomach," Berg said of the first eight minutes. 'We didn't start out well and could have been down worse, but we hit some shots to cut it to six."
"We didn't expect them to shoot that well," senior guard Ashbeck said. "Coach gave us a good game plan and we went back out and played good basketball."
Wa-Hi solved the Panther press with Ashbeck breaking to the middle of the court and dishing.
"They (the guards) hit me in the middle of the floor," Ashbeck said. "I try to find teammates that are running the floor."
It worked, as Wa-Hi got six points from both Ashbeck and Michael Cornia, held the Panthers to eight, survived a Brandon Shoff buzzer-beater, and emerged at intermission with a 31-30 lead.
Jacob Coram, came off the bench nursing a wrist problem, and drained a trey, Cornia scored two three-point plays, and Brandon Smith made a driving left-handed layin to beat the buzzer and produce a 52-44 lead at the end of three quarters.
"We settled in and played some good basketball," Berg said. "We couldn't get it (the lead) to double digits, but playoffs are different than regular season. We would feel like it was over in some games once we got up eight."
Ashbeck drew his fourth foul with 5:24 left and had to sit until the 3:01 mark.
"I got tired and a little lazy," Ashbeck said. "The guys stepped up to hold the lead."
Wa-Hi scored five points in the fourth, but following a Jaques free throw, still led 57-55 with eight ticks left.
The Panthers inbounded the ball to Shoff, and he took off to drive the length of the floor and lay one in at the buzzer to force overtime at 57-57.
"We kind of melted at the end of the fourth," Berg said. "They had all the energy. When our guys set down, I told them, 'We have to reset and have the next play mentality.' We didn't talk specifically about what we were going to do. Just wanted to reset and play four good minutes of basketball."
Cornia drained two free throws and a bucket for a 61-57 Blue Devil lead with 1:54 left.
Shoff, with a deuce, cut the lead to 61-59 with 1:36 to go.
Cornia found sophomore guard Dillon Wasser in the corner, and Wasser drained his 3-point shot and the Blue Devils had separation at 64-59 with 1:22 to go.
"That (shot) was something else," Ashbeck said. "The play was designed to go to the post. He (Wasser) took the shot and hit it. I went beserk."
Wasser grabbed three defensive rebounds in the final four minutes and hit two clutch free throws with 15 seconds left to ice the 68-61 Blue Devil win.
"Dillon hit a clutch 3 and two clutch free throws," Berg summarized. "A lot of what he does goes unnoticed . He does so much for us offensively, defensively, and ball handling that it is hard to take him off the floor."
Cornia led a trio of Blue Devil double digit scorers with 22. Ashbeck chipped in 17, and Wasser, with five in overtime, scored 10.
Next up for the Blue Devils is regular season GSL champion Central Valley, 19-2 on the year, on Saturday.
"We'll have a good game plan," Ashbeck said of the upcoming battle with the Bears. "We'll go in there and play good basketball."
Blue Devils 68, Panthers 61
MEAD (61) — Mulder 9, Gardner 10, Shoff 12, Russell 11, Tr. Rogalette, Wenkheimer 14, Mount 3, Reighard 2, Lorenz. Totals 22 11-16 61.
WA-HI (68) — Ashbeck 17, Wik, Cornia 22, Wasser 10, Jaques 9, Watson, Coram 6, Smith 4. Totals 24 14-19 68.
Mead; 22; 8; 14; 13; 4; 61.
Wa-Hi; 16; 15; 21; 5; 11; 68.
3-point goals — Mead 5 (Wenkheimer 3), WW 6 (Wasser 2, Jaques 2, Coram 2). Total fouls — Mead 20, WW 15. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — Mead 36 (Wenkheimer 8), WW 40 (Smith 9). Turnovers — Mead 11, WW 10. Assists — Mead 9 (Reighard 3), WW 11 (Wasser 3).