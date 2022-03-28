Walla Walla High's boys soccer team got goals from Mario and Abraham Escobedo to pull out a 2-1 Mid-Columbia Conference overtime victory over Kennewick on the Blue Devils pitch on Saturday, March 26.
"It was nice to get that first well-deserved win," Wa-Hi coach Mike Washington said. "The team has been working hard and improving, so it was nice to get a positive result."
The Blue Devils next go to Southridge for another MCC matchup at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
