RICHLAND — The Walla Walla High School boys golf team finished its 2021 season here Thursday, May 6, with a number of strong performances in the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships at Horn Rapids.
Carson Hutchinson cut five strokes on the back nine to complete the course on a 13-over par 85, leading Wa-Hi while tying for 15th place on the individual leaderboard.
Hutchinson finished one stroke ahead of teammate Sam Lastoski, who cut four strokes on his back nine and made 18th place.
Grant Hartzheim turned in a three-stroke improvement as he scored an 89, and Joel Redman followed with a 93.
The Wa-Hi boys shot a collective 353 that was 13 back of fourth-place Hanford in team scoring.
Richland bested teams with a 290 that featured five of the top six individuals, including champ Evan Johnson at a 3-under 69.