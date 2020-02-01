PASCO — The Wa-Hi Blue Devil men fought tooth-and-nail with the Kamiakin Braves all night long on Friday, but came just short of the win down the stretch in a 72-69 heartbreaker, then couldn't get back into it the next night after Chiawana went up big in the first frame, losing to the MCC leaders 87-69.
"It's tough, going back-to-back on the road," said Blue Devils coach Adam Berg. "But it gives us an idea of what the playoffs might be like; we'll likely have to play two straight road games, so this could be a good experience for us."
The Blue Devils started the Kamiakin game matching the Braves' every move, dueling them to a 17-18 opening period.
However, the Braves pulled away in the second stanza, leaning on towering forwards Messiah Jones and Kyson Rose, who would each score 20 for the night. Kamiakin outscored Wa-Hi 20-13 to take a 38-30 lead into the locker room.
With their backs to the wall, though, the Blue Devils have made a name for themselves by answering with their long-range shooting.
Diego Jaques and Jacob Coram each hit five threes on the night and Wa-Hi exploded back into the game, taking the lead to start the final cut.
Ultimately, the Braves' length and power down low won out, though, as the Blue Devils were unable to hold them down in the final minutes, with the Braves taking home their most crucial victory of the year to date.
For the Blue Devils, Dylan Ashbeck led the way with a double-double; 19 points and ten assists. Diego Jaques added 17 points, and Jacob Coram tacked on 15 more.
Michael Cornia grabbed seven rebounds, leading the team. Ashbeck took six of his own.
In stark contrast to the Braves, the Riverhawks did not allow Wa-Hi to find their rhythm at all in the early goings.
"They weren't just going to let us shoot," Berg said. "Their plan was to pressure our shooters and force us to beat them on the drive, and they put us in some really bad spots."
The Blue Devils did clean up the boards on the offensive end, but with no quarter for their shooters, their offense was too one-dimensional to contend with Chiawana's well-oiled machine, which shot an impressive 60 percent for the night.
"They're a quick team with a good defense, and they outplayed us in every phase of the game," Berg said.
Michael Cornia, being the most effective Blue Devil at the rim, had a huge night with 32 points and 17 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive end. Dylan Ashbeck and Diego Jaques each scored 11.
As it stands, the Blue Devils (14-3, 10-3 MCC) can still take second in the conference, but they currently find themselves sitting a game behind the Kennewick Lions, who have commandeered the third spot behind a six-game winning streak.
Kennewick still has all three of the other top teams left on their schedule, and the Blue Devils could feasibly take second by beating Kennewick if the Lions beat Kamiakin.
Wa-Hi will return home for their pivotal game with Kennewick, which will be Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Braves 72, Blue Devils 69
WALLA WALLA (69) — Ashbeck 19, Jaques 17, Coram 15, Wasser 9, Cornia 9.
KAMIAKIN (72) — Rose 23, Jones 20, Westermeyer 14, Gray, Jr. 5, Arland 5, Kennell 3, Bilodeau 2.
Wa-Hi;17;13;23;16;—;69
Kamiakin;18;20;14;20;—;72
3-pt field goals — WW 14 (Jaques, Coram 5); Kam 4 (Westermeyer 2). Fouls — WW 17 (Coram 5); Kam 9 (Rose 3). Foulouts — WW 1 (Coram). Rebounds — WW 30 (Cornia 7); Kam 40 (Jones 11). Turnovers — WW 9 (Ashbeck, Jaques 2); Kam 6 (Jones 5). Assists — WW 18 (Ashbeck 10); Kam 14 (Gray, Jr., Arland 4).
Riverhawks 87, Blue Devils 69
WALLA WALLA (69) — Cornia 32, Ashbeck 11, Jaques 11, Coram 6, Wasser 3, Wik 2, Watson 2, Smith 2.
CHIAWANA (87) — DeWitt 24, Martinez 20, Cantu 14, Schmidt 11, Mendez 9, Perez 6, Manterola 3.
Wa-Hi;16;18;17;18;—;69
Chiawana;31;17;24;15;—;87
3-pt field goals — WW 8 (Jaques 3); Chi 12 (DeWitt 4). Fouls — WW 11 (Wasser 4); Chi 10 (Perez, Mendez, Schmidt 2). Technical fouls — WW 1 (Cornia). Rebounds — WW 38 (Cornia 17); Chi 25 (Cantu, DeWitt, Schmidt, Martinez 4). Assists — WW 1 (Smith 1); Chi 18 (DeWitt 6).