PASCO — Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team shook off a sub-par performance in the first half Tuesday night, Feb. 8, and ended its regular season with a 67-35 victory over the winless Pasco Bulldogs.
The Mid-Columbia Conference triumph brought the Blue Devils' league record to 9-7 and overall mark to 10-10.
Wa-Hi went the entire first half without a 3-point field goal, trailed 11-10 after one quarter and led just 20-18 at halftime.
Camden McCollaugh scored six points in the first quarter and Will Sullivan added four in the second quarter for the Blue Devils.
Jamie Townsend kept Pasco close in half one with 14 of his game-high 22 points.
Wa-Hi, after floundering through the first half and the early stages of the third quarter, came to life in period three.
Diego Jaques and McCollaugh scored all but two of the Blue Devils' 19 third-quarter points (11 and six, respectively) and Wa-Hi raced to a 39-24 lead after three.
The Blue Devils limited Pasco to six points in the period and 17 in the second half.
Dane Gardea, scoreless through three quarters, tallied nine in the final frame including one of three treys Wa-Hi drained in the last period.
Seven different Blue Devils scored in the fourth quarter. Wa-Hi outscored the Bulldogs 28-11 in the stanza.
The Blue Devils open postseason play at home on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.