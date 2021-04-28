Walla Walla High School's boys tennis team routed Kennewick 6-1 here at the Walla Walla Country Club courts Tuesday, April 27.
Ken Higgins, Dallin Flinders and Oliver Telander won in singes, while the Blue Devils (6-2 record) swept doubles with the teams of Ethan Kelnhofer and James Adams, Rudy Entrikin and Kian Hudiburg, Micah Case and Jakob Clearman, all victorious.
The Blue Devils will be back at it here Wednesday when they host Pasco.
Wa-Hi looks to pick up where it left off.
"Really good play from every position today," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "Singles players really did a great job playing smart shots to open court from the baseline. As a whole, our singles players used quality approach shots to set up winning point play throughout the match.
"I was very pleased with the level of patience our singles players showed, developing each point with consistent strokes," Eggart said. "Even though Sam Tacheny, at No. 1 Singles, lost a two set match, I was so proud of the way he fought in the second set, showing a lot of resolve and toughness.
"Doubles play was the best of the season," Eggart said. "All teams effectively communicated with one another, which led to a lot of aggressive net play.