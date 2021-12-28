Walla Walla High School's boys swim team hosted Chiawana, Hanford, Pasco and Richland for the fifth annual Winter Invitational at Whitman College's Harvey Pool.
Wa-Hi has hosted the Winter Invitational every winter break since 2016, except for 2020.
The Blue Devils won with 269 team points, followed by a shorthanded Hanford team with Hanford 108, Pasco 53, Chiawana 27 and Richland 14.
The top eight finishers in each event scored points.
"They have been working hard during winter break to improve both technique and aerobic capacity, and it really showed with lots of personal best times," Wa-Hi coach Nancy Rose said. "With three more new qualifiers today, we now have 18 boys qualified for the district championships, and I expect several more to qualify at the next few meets."
Wa-Hi scored most of its points in the relay events, which were scored double.
In the 200 Medley relay, the Blue Devils' “A” squad of Jake Buratto, Jesse Snyder, Luke Bona and Zach Juhnke came in first (1:50.40).
The “B” squad of Ian Lash, Viktor Thomsen, Ben Reser and Henry Johnson finished third (2:07.35), the “C” squad of Bryce Hollopeter, Emmett James, Graham Johnson and Zach Evans came in fifth (2:14.95), and the “D” squad of Jeff Adams Lopez, John Hughett, Dutch Sickels and Om Nair came in seventh (2:24.17).
In the 200 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Jerry Yao, Henry Johnson, Kai Lincoln and Lash came in first (1:47.47).
Wa-Hi's “B” squad of Henry Wutzke, James, Evans and Sickels came in fourth (1:55.49), the “C” squad of Liam Wells, Lincoln James, Thomsen and Kelen Kenny came in sixth (2:07.63), and the “D” squad of Ben Stillman, Jeff Adams Lopez, Hughett and Nair came in eighth (2:18.84).
In the 400 Freestyle relay, the “A” squad of Bona, Buratto, Snyder and Juhnke came in first (3:33.55).
The Blue Devils' “B” squad of Yao, Graham Johnson, Hollopeter and Reser came in second (4:10.82), and the “C” squad of Wutzke, Wells, Kenny and Stillman came in fourth (4:53.10).
Eighteen of the 25 Blue Devils competing scored points in their individual events, with four athletes winning at least one event:
Junior Juhnke won both the 50 freestyle (23.04) and the 100 freestyle (50.80).
Senior Bona won both the 100 butterfly (56.04) and the 500 freestyle (5:26.34).
Sophomore Snyder won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.55) and was second in the 100 butterfly (57.60).
Freshman Graham Johnson won the 200 IM (2:38.08) and finished sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:00.07).
Freshman Buratto was second in the 500 freestyle (6:11.44) and third in the 50 freestyle (25.96).
Senior Reser was second in the 200 IM (2:41.07) and was seventh in the 100 freestyle (1:00.90).
Freshman Yao was third in the 200 freestyle (2:14.77) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (58.50).
Freshman Lash was third in the 500 freestyle (6:19.02) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (26.51).
Senior Henry Johnson was fourth in the 50 freestyle (26.08) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (59.12).
Sophomore Lincoln was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:17.42) and eighth in the 50 freestyle (27.57).
Freshman Hollopeter was fourth in the 500 freestyle (7:00.53).
Freshman Sickles was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:19.06) and seventh in the 100 breastroke (1:26.98).
Sophomore Wutzke was fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:34.92) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:25.06).
Junior James was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.83), sophomore Wells was sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:34.92), freshman Kenny was seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:53.82), freshman Stillman was eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:55.54), and junior Thomsen was eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.31).
The Blue Devils next go to Pullman on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
