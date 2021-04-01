PASCO — Walla Walla High School's boys tennis team dominated Chiawana, 7-0, in their season-opening meet here Wednesday, March 31.
Sam Tacheny, Ken Higgins, Ethan Kelnhofer and James Adams all won their matches in singles play.
"We had some exceptional singles play from our top four players," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "Sam Tacheny, at No. 1 singles, set the tone by winning his opening match in three sets. After dropping the second set, Sam really locked in mentally and extended points playing really cerebral tennis in the third set.
"The pair of Ken Higgins and Ethan Kelnhofer both produced singles wins at 6-0, 6-1," Eggart said. "They both completely controlled their matches, physically and mentally. It's really nice when you watch two first year varsity players play such dominating tennis.
"At No. 2 singles, James Adams had a great outing, entending points and collecting his opponents errors, in a 6-4, 6-4 victory," Eggart said "It was really exciting to come out in our first match and get as sweep in singles."
Wa-Hi also swept doubles, with victories from the teams of Oliver Telander and Hampton Clancy, as well as Kimm Hudiburg and Dallin Flinders.
"On the doubles side we had some excellent play from first, second, and third doubles teams," Eggart said. "Getting the doubles sweep was a big accomplishment.
"Our number one doubles tandem of Telander and Clancy dropped their first set 7-5, but then battled back to win the second and third sets, 6-1, 6-3," Eggart said. "These two seniors did a great job coming up with a better game plan and execution in both the second and third set. It make a coach happy to see two upperclassmen make those in match adjustments.
"We had very dominating tennis played at No. 2 doubles as well," Eggart said. "The pair of Flinders and Hudiburg did a fabulous job of mixing up service formations. I was very pleased to see the variety of looks and solid net play from these two."
The Blue Devils are back at Friday in Hermiston.
"Overall, this was a great way to open the season," Eggart said. "This gives us a lot of confidence moving forward in conference play."