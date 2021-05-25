Diego Jaques scored a game-high 22 points for Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team, Michael Cornia added 15, and the Blue Devils picked up their fifth straight win with a 78-25 rout of Hermiston on Monday, May 24.
Wa-Hi (5-1 record) jumped ahead 30-2 in the first quarter with eight 3-pointers, four by Jacob Coram.
The Blue Devils had 10 treys by halftime.
"This was the best shooting game we've had all year," Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said. "We came out and started well, shooting better than we have before. The guys did a good job of sharing the ball, getting it to the right guys at the right time.
"Our defense was good all night, but it was good for us to get off to a good start," he said. "Everything just fell into place from there on."
Wa-Hi next plays Thursday at Pasco after hosting its last five games.
The last time Wa-Hi played on the road was its season opener, May 11, at Kamiakin, where the Blue Devils lost 78-41.
"It's going to be important for us to get off to another good start," Berg said. "We haven't gone on the road in a while, so this will be a challenge in just that. We need to have a couple of good practices, start off strong like we did (against Hermiston) and keep it up for 32 minutes."