HERMISTON — Michael Cornia scored a game-high 25 points for Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team, Diego Jaques added 13 points, Jacob Coram had 11, and the Blue Devils wrapped up their regular season schedule here Wednesday, June 16, with a 73-45 rout of the host Bulldogs.
Playing their third straight game on the road, the Blue Devils (11-2 record) mounted a 37-22 lead in the first half and then put the game out of reach with a 20-8 run in the fourth quarter.
"It's always good to go on the road in our league and get a win," Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said.
The win clinched Wa-Hi the No. 2 seed in the postseason Mid-Columbia Conference tournament this weekend. The Blue Devils will host Richland for a semifinal Friday starting at 5 p.m.
Wa-Hi can go in hungry for some revenge. Richland took their last meeting, June 4 in Richland, handing the Blue Devils a 70-51 loss that snapped their seven-game winning streak.
But the Blue Devils know they can beat the Bombers, starting that streak with a 82-53 win over them at Wa-Hi.
Friday's winner will play again the next day for the MCC title.
"We are looking to (Friday's) game and what should be a great matchup between two good teams," Berg said.