Camden McCollaugh scored 22 points for Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team here on Monday, May 17, teammate Diego Jaques added 20, and the Blue Devils used a dominating second half to crush Kennewick 73-47.
Wa-Hi (3-1 record) only led 25-23 at halftime, but owned the rest of the game.
The Blue Devils took over with a 31-11 run in the third quarter.
"It was a tale of two halves," Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said. "(Kennewick) played a zone defense, and we didn't handle it well. We didn't take care of the ball the first half, made a lot of bad passes.
"We were much more composed in the second half, and we started forcing them into a lot of turnovers."
The Blue Devils will next play Thursday, hosting Chiawana.
Wa-Hi looks to continue a string of big wins after opening this season last Tuesday, May 11, with a 78-41 loss at Kamiakin.
The Blue Devils have since crushed Richland (82-53), Southridge (83-50) and Kennewick
Wa-Hi needed a late resurgence against Kennewick, and McCollaugh led the way.
"He was the key to our success," Berg said. "He was the middle of our zone offense, and he made a lot of good passes that led to a lot of easy baskets for us in the second half."