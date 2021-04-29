Walla Walla High School’s boys tennis team won every match Wednesday, April 28, on its way to a 7-0 victory over Pasco here at the Walla Walla Country Club.
Ken Higgins, Dallin Flinders, James Adams and Ethan Kelnhofer were all victorious for Wa-Hi (7-2 record) in singles, while the Blue Devils doubles duos of Sam Tacheny and Oliver Telander, Rudy Entrikin and Kian Hudiburg, Micah Case and Jakob Clearman, took their matches as well.
“Great match overall from the Blue Devils’ perspective,” Wa-Hi coach Bryan Eggart said.
The Blue Devils next play Tuesday, May 4, hosting Richland.
Wa-Hi will be coming off a dominating performance Wednesday.
“Ken Higgins got a win in his first outing at the (No. 1 singles) position,” Eggart said. “Showed really good patience for a freshman. He definitely felt more and more comfortable within the point, as the match went on. Ken did a great job playing quality progressions, controlling the pace of play from the baseline.
“Dallin started out a little bit rocky (in No. 2 singles), making lots of errors early, getting down 0-2 in the first set,” he said. “Then he rattled off 12 straight games to close out the match in straight sets. He got into a very nice rhythm, within the points, using quality approach shots, followed by aggressive net play to close out points.
“James Adams was in complete control of the (No. 3 singles) match from the first point of the match to the final point,” Eggart said. “He showed an aggressive all court game, closing out games in quick fashion.
“Ethan Kelhofer was in complete control of the (No. 4 singles) match from the first point of the match to the final point,” he said. “He showed an aggressive all court game, closing out games in quick fashion.
“No. 1 doubles featured our senior tandem of Telander and Tacheny,” Eggart said. “Sam and Oliver were the aggressive team, hitting big serves and returns, followed by aggressive net play which led to decisively won points. This was our best outing at No. 1 doubles throughout the year.
“No. 2 doubles was the most competitive match of the day,” Eggart said. “A lot of quality points played by the Bull dogs and the Blue Devils. The partnership of Entrikin and Hudiburg showed a little more resolve and control within crucial points, which was the difference in the match.
“The pair of Case and Clearman continued their strong play at the position of third doubles, getting their third victory in a row,” Eggart said. “This tandem did an outstanding job finding holes to hit through against their opponents. This pair continues to improve on a match-by-match basis.