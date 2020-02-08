HERMISTON — Walla Walla High School avoided the high water and traveled here Friday to conclude the regular Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball season.
The Blue Devils took care of business. led from the get-go, and defeated Hermiston 87-57.
Behind six points from Dylan Ashbeck and five from Diego Jaques, the Blue Devils blitzed the Bulldogs 22-8 over the first eight minutes.
The second period belonged to Wa-Hi's Michael Cornia. Cornia went off for 12 and the Blue Devils stretched the lead to 47-24 at intermission.
The Bulldogs battled back in the third, but a late three increased the Blue Devil lead by one at 63-39 going to the fourth.
"We played well overall," Blue Devil coach Adam Berg said. "We struggled in the third but hit a 3 at the buzzer to win the quarter by one (16-15) and extend the lead."
Jaques concluded his game-high 24-point performance with 12 in the fourth as the Blue Devils closed out the 87-57 win.
All eight available Blue Devils, Brandon Smith missed his second game with an ankle injury, scored. Jaques' 24 led the way. Cornia scored 22, Coram contributed 12, and Ashbeck was the fourth Blue Devil to finish in double digits as he scored 11.
"All eight guys played," Berg continued. "Each of them chipped in and contributed. Josiah Wik stepped up for Brandon and did a good job defensively."
The Blue Devils move into the first round of the District 8 Tournament and will host Mead (7-7 Greater Spokane League, 9-11 overall) Wednesday in the Wa-Hi gym at 6 p.m.
"Mead is a big, strong athletic team," Berg said of Wednesday's first-round district opponent. "They look to be pretty balanced and looks as if they will press us most of the game. Happy that our season (12-4 MCC, 16-4 overall) allowed us to earn a home game. That's a lot better than traveling three hours to Spokane."
Blue Devils 87, Bulldogs 57
WA-HI (87) — Ashbeck 11, Wik 2, Cornia 22, Wasser 7, Jaques 24, Watson 5, Coram 12, Nielson 4. Totals 27 24-29 87.
HERMISTON (57) — Pitney 12, Lin, Hendon, Davis 3, Elliot 8, Ramos-Barron 10, Landin, Carrillo 2, Rangel 12, Moreno 10, Vargas, Jay. Ramirez, Jai. Ramirez. Totals 24 0-4 57.
Walla Walla;22;25;16;24;—;87
Hermiston;8;16;15;18;—;57
3-point goals — WW 9 (Cornia 3, Coram 3), Her 9 (Pitney 2, Elliot 2, Ramos-Barron 2). Total fouls - WW 6, Her 19. Fouled out - Her (Ramos-Barron). Technicals - Her (Pitney).