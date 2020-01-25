PROSSER, Wash. — The Walla Walla High School boys wrestling team took part in the Rumble in the Valley here on Saturday.
Izake Sanchez went 1-2 for Wa-Hi in the 106-pound weight class, losing his first match in 3:20 before winning on a technical fall and then dropping his third match on an 8-3 decision.
Wa-Hi teammates Mateo Caso and Ruben Lozano battled in 113.
Caso lost his first match in 3:39 before coming out on the short end of an 11-3 major decision.
All three of Lozano’s matches went to a decision, a 5-4 loss in the opener followed by a 7-5 victory and then a 7-4 defeat.
Both Drew Humphrey and Donny Birdwell went 0-2 for Wa-Hi in 126, though teammate Camrin Henzel placed sixth with a 3-2 record.
Drew Humphrey and Birdwell lost on technical falls in their first matches then finished with losses on major decisions, a 9-0 score for Humphrey and 15-7 for Birdwell.
Henzel lost his first match on a technical fall as well, but his next two matches went by quickly as he won his second bout with a pin in 48 seconds and then won the third just two seconds into the second period.
Henzel advanced to the fifth-place match, but lost on an 8-2 decision.
Tanner Bollinger and Emilio Navarette both went 0-2 in 132.
Bollinger lost both of his matches in the second period, while Navarette started with a loss near the end of the first period before managing to get through an opening session.
TC Swiller went 0-2 in the 138, losing to the eventual champion 41 seconds into his opener before lasting just over a minute in his second match.
Alejandro Mata went 0-2 in the 145, losing on a technical fall in his first match before he made it all the way through the six minutes in his second match, coming out on with a 6-1 scoring loss.
Jake Humphrey placed third in 160 on a day filled with different kinds of results.
The opener resulted in a Jake Humphrey win by fall in 1:12, he won his second match on a technical fall, but then dropped a semifinal on a 9-3 decision.
However, Jake Humphrey came away victorious in the third-place match on an injury default.
Matthew Gradwahl went 0-2 in 182, losing opener just 18 seconds into the second period before dropped his second match 1:24 in.
Erick Enriquez went 1-2 in 285.
Enriquez won his first match on a 7-2 decision, got knocked out in the quarterfinal just 36 seconds in, and then losing his finale in 4:04.
The Walla Walla boys will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 30 as they host Hermiston for a Mid-Columbia Conference dual, with the first match starting at 7 p.m.