After opening the bowling season with three straight loses, Walla Walla High School came from 19 pins down to defeat Pasco 3-2 here Thursday in Mid-Columbia girls bowling action at Bowlaway Lanes.
"Pasco has some really good bowlers," Blue Devil coach Jason Postlewait said. "They are a big rival and were second in the state last year. It was a good challenge for us and we responded with our highest score of the season."
In game one, Michaela Adams hit for four strikes, including a double, to post Wa-Hi's best score at 174.
Morgan Sucharda finished with a turkey as she struck out with a strike in the ninth frame, and two more in the 10th, before closing with a nine, and finished with a 171.
It wasn't enough as Pacso's Brandy Castaneda led all bowlers with a 192.
Bailey Stark added a 177 and the Bulldogs took game one, 728-713.
"Castaneda is really good," Postlewait added.
Hallee Yaw led Wa-Hi in the second game.
The senior ran off a string of seven consecutive spares to open the game.
Yaw failed to mark in the eighth when she failed to convert after her first ball took nine pins.
Yaw bounced back to get a strike in the ninth and added another in the tenth to lead the Blue Devils with a 157.
Sucharda fired a double in the eighth and ninth to finish with a 154 for the Blue Devils.
Adams also posted a double to finish at 152.
Mya Jones nailed three strikes in the 10th frame and finished with a 144.
Castaneda did it to the Blue Devils one more time as she once again posted the game two high score with a 197.
Pasco squeaked by with a four pin, 738-734 win in game two.
Wa-Hi went to the Baker games trailing by 19 pins, 1,466 to 1,447.
The Blue Devils caught fire in the first Baker.
Yaw shot a spare in one of her two frames, Liliana Reiter added a spare, Sucharda came up clutch with a double, and Jones fired a spare and a 10th frame strike to propel the Blue Devils to a 167-123 win.
The Blue Devils trailed 2-1, but took the total pin lead at 1,614-1,589 going to the last Baker.
Yaw and Reiter led the way as both scored a strike and a spare in their two frames.
Sucharda, converted a split on her way to bowling two spares, and Adams and Jones each got an important spare.
Pasco only bowled two strikes and two spares in the 10 frame Baker.
Wa-Hi took the second Baker 169-148 to tie the game score at 2-2.
The tie breaker goes to total pins and, with their strong Baker showing, the Blue Devils notched the 3-2 win with a total pin win of 1,783-1,737.
"We have a veteran team with seven seniors," Postlewait summarized. "But we don't have any junior bowler participants and we have to learn as we turn out in the fall. We are ahead because of our seniors, but we won't really get going till Christmas."
Pasco drops to 2-2 and the Blue Devils improve to 1-3 in MCC action.
Wa-Hi hosts Chiawana on Tuesday at Bowlaway.