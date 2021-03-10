GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Walla Walla High School picked up its first win of the year in slow-pitch softball here Tuesday, as the Blue Devils crushed Grandview 17-1.
Kylie Kemp smashed a three-run homer for the Blue Devils (1-2 record), and also cleared the bases with an inside-the-park grand slam.
Allie Schneidmiller hit an inside-the-park two-run homer.
"Overall, our hitting was solid for us today with all players reaching base," Blue Devils coach Crystal Evans said. "Defensively, we held them by making the routine plays and staying focused."
The Blue Devils are back at it Thursday, when they host Grandview.
Wa-Hi opened its slow-pitch softball season last week.
First, the Blue Devils lost at home on March 2 as Hermiston routed them 22-11.
Two day later, in Pasco, the Blue Devils dropped a 4-2 nailbiter.