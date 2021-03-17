RICHLAND — Walla Walla High School won its volleyball match here Tuesday, March 16, defeating Hanford in four sets (25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-13).
Jade Ilaoa finished the match with 16 kills, three aces and 10 digs for the Blue Devils (6-4 record), while teammate Makenna Mosher added 12 kills and a pair of blocks.
Wa-Hi also had Becky Merca adding 20 assists, four aces and six digs, Eden Glaus contributing seven aces, five kills, and 11 digs, as well as Sofia Glaus with an ace, six assists and Five digs.
"It was a fun win tonight on the road for us," Blue Devils coach Christian Dove said. "We stayed aggressive attacking tonight and did well ending long rallies.
"Our girls were great at the service line and ended up with 17 aces as a team, which helped to keep Hanford out of system offensively."
Next, the Blue Devils will stay home Thursday and celebrate Senior Night as they host Kamiakin.