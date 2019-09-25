KENNEWICK — Katelyn Hassler and Neliah Williams each scored a goal for Walla Walla, and the Blue Devils picked up their third straight win with a 2-1 defeat of Southridge in Mid-Columbia Conference prep girls soccer action here on Tuesday.
With previously undefeated Chiawana falling to Hanford, 2-1, the Wa-Hi Blue Devils (4-2 overall, 3-2 in the MCC) finished the night tied for four place in the league — but only one game back of the top spot.
“With those games, we have an real opportunity now,” Blue Devils coach Dana Evans said. “It’s a little bit of a testament to how good the MCC is, where we’ve got all the teams on each other’s heels. There’s already a lot of excitement.”
While Hassler and Williams tallied the Wa-Hi goals here, teammates Abigail Lopez and Mikailyn O’Dell were credited with assists.
The offense built a 2-0 lead as Wa-Hi goalie Crystal Kelly made 24 saves in defense of the Blue Devil net.
“It really was a team win with every single girl playing their role so well and backing each other up,” Evans said. “It was a lot of fun for me to watch. I’m so proud of them.”
MCC action continues with matches between several of the top teams on Thursday and Saturday, but the Blue Devils have a week to rest for their next outing as they will face Kamiakin this coming Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“I’m really happy to have a week off,” Evans said. “When the season starts, sometimes it all just feels like a sprint, so we’re grateful to get a chance to continue practicing and developing.
“It’s also an opportunity for us to do things for the program in general,” Evans said. “Like today, we’re going to the Pioneer and Garrison Middle School games to cheer on the future Blue Devils.”
The 2019 Blue Devils came here riding the momentum of victories over Hermiston and Pasco last week, and jumped on Southridge just over 10 minutes in when Hassler scored off an assist from Lopez.
Wa-Hi nursed its slim lead into the second half, and then Williams scored off a feed from O’Dell with about 23 minutes left in regulation.
Only about three minutes remained when Southridge cut the lead in half on a corner kick, but the Blue Devils held on.
“Not too shabby,” Evans said. “It was a good game.”