Walla Walla High School's boys tennis team stayed undefeated this season with a 6-1 victory over Southridge on Thursday, April 15, at Walla Walla Country Club.
Wa-Hi's victory here Thursday came on the heels of a 6-1 win Wednesday at Kamiakin, and the Blue Devils (4-0 record) look to continue their dominance Monday, April 19, when they host a rematch with Kamiakin.
Sam Tacheny, Ken Higgins and James Adams each won a singles match Thursday for the Blue Devils.
"It was a beautiful day at the Walla Walla Country Club as the Blue Devils played host to the Suns of Southridge High School," Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "To open the match all four singles players were on court.
"The first player to come off the court with a win was James Adams at No. 4 singles," he said. "James did a great job moving his feet, while playing smart point progressions from the baseline on route to a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
"The next match to come off the courts was Sam Tacheny who got the victory over AJ Varughese," Eggart said. "Sam did an excellent job constructing points, showing a great all court game. I really liked the way he used his approach shots throughout the match. He closed out points very well at the net as well.
"The third singles match to come off the court with a win was Ken Higgins at No. 2 singles," he said. "On his way to a 6-3, 6-1 win, Ken did a great job with his inside-out forehand to his opponent's backhand. This was a winning matchup that was consistently played throughout the match."
Southridge captured its lone victory in No. 3 singles, but only after a marathon battle.
"Our final singles match ended after two hours and 45 minutes in a loss for Dallin Flinders," Eggart said. "I was extremely proud of Dallin's effort. He showed an incredible amount of fight in this match. Moving forward, this match will really benefit him as he continues throughout the season."
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils swept doubles play with the duos of Oliver Telander and Ethan Kelnhofer, Rudy Entrikin and Kian Hudiburg, Micah Case and Jakob Clearman, all victorious.
"We also had some very solid play from our doubles line-up sweeping all three matches in straight sets," Eggart said. "I thought all of our doubles players did a much better job today of being aggressive at the net.
"All teams also improved their first serve percentage from previous matches and showed consistency in the return game as well," he said. "I also appreciated our communication with one another, Oliver and Ethan, Rudy and Kian, and Micah and Jakob, all improved their talk with one another during the second sets of their matches."