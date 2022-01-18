Undefeated Pasco kept the Walla Walla High School girls basketball team winless in Mid-Columbia Conference play Tuesday night, Jan. 18 after posting a 71-36 victory in the Blue Devil gym.
The Bulldogs improved their MCC-best records to 8-0 in league and 11-0 overall.
Wa-Hi is now 0-8 and 1-11.
Cami Martin, who exited the game at the 3:38 mark of the first quarter due to injury, tallied four points in the opening period to keep the Blue Devils close.
Wa-Hi trailed just 14-9 after one quarter.
Center Taija Mackey scored seven of her 15 points in the second quarter as Pasco outscored the Blue Devils 22-7 and raced to a 36-16 lead at halftime.
Mya Groce picked up half of her game-high 18 points in the third period and the Bulldogs extended their lead to 29, 55-26, at the quarter buzzer.
Miriam Hutchens and Lauryn Bergevin led the Blue Devils with 10 points apiece. Bergevin scored in each quarter and Hutchens, who scored eight in the second half, achieved equally minus the second quarter.
The Blue Devils play at Hanford on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.