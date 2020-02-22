FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A pair of Walla Walla High School boys swimming records nearly fell as the Blue Devils wrapped up this season with strong performances in the state 4A championships Friday and Saturday here at the King County Aquatic Center.
Luke Matlock, Luke Bona, Zach Juhnke and Collin Gabriel together completed their 400-yard freestyle relay preliminary in three minutes and 23.27 seconds here on Friday, only .3 seconds off the Wa-Hi record.
Matlock led them off with a personal-best time of 49.68 seconds — the fourth 100 freestyle ever at Wa-Hi — and they placed 14th, 10 spots up from their seeding.
Back at it here on Saturday for the consolation finals, Wa-Hi's 400 freestyle relay finished 15th with a time of 3:34.50.
Another Wa-Hi record nearly fell Friday with Matlock, Dawson Neely, Matt Reser and Gabriel swimming the second-fastest 200 freestyle relay in school history at the prelims Friday with a season-best time of 1:33.76, only .44 seconds off the mark.
Placing 22nd in the prelim, their season ended.
Likewise, Gabriel saw his his season in the individual 100 freestyle come to an end in the Friday prelims with 50.89 that placed 23rd.
On Saturday, John McKeirnan added some hardware to his and Wa-Hi's name in the adaptive race.
McKeirnan placed third in the adaptive 50-yard backstroke (34.19) and fourth in the adaptive 50 meter freestyle (27.88), with both establishing new personal bests.