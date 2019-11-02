SPOKANE — Cooper Cortinas, Cannon Angotti and Ella Nelson will all represent the Walla Walla High School cross country team at state after qualifying here on Saturday in the District 8 Championships at Wandermere Golf Course .
The Wa-Hi boys together placed sixth out of 11 teams. Lewis and Clark took the title with Central Valley coming in second, both punching their ticket to state.
"Both of those teams had an incredible day and deserved those two spots," Wa-Hi coach Michael Locati said. "We were not many points behind third as there were big packs of runners really close to one another and just a few seconds could really add points."
Individually, Cortinas took sixth place (15:57) and Angotti was 10th (16:05). Wil Smith, of Lewis and Clark, had bested the race at 15:26.
"Good runs by both of them today," Locati said. "There was a pack of 10 or so for two miles, then it started to separate. The last mile of this course is a lot of up and down and a lot can happen. Getting to state in this region is always tough, and more so this year, as only two teams and 14 individuals made it out at the 4A level.
"Both Cooper and Cannon have worked hard, and this is what they have been looking forward to," Locati said. "I still believe they have their best race ahead of them, and I'm anxious to see what's going to happen next week."
Wa-Hi also had Brody Hartley place 20th (16:37), Braden Hisaw 39th (17:08), Isaac Fraser 40th (17:08), Blaz Rietz 65th (18:07) and Ethan Haugen 68th (18:13).
"Overall the boys team had a good day," Locati said. "Nobody had a bad performance. Everyone ran hard and competed well.
"Brody had a solid performance," Locati said. "He's done really well being his first year of high school. He's got a lot to look forward to in the years to come.
"Brody, Braden and Isaac again did a great job of running together for most of the race," Locati said. "Those three will be returning next year and will make up the nucleus of the team. We had a good run this year on the boys side, and I'm proud of them and what they have done, but mostly for the kind of people they are."
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls shined.
"The girls team had solid performances as well," Locati said. "They placed sixth with LC and Richland taking the team spots to state. The girls really had great second half races. They did a great job of moving up during the race. It's a hard thing to do and they do it really well. They are a tough bunch, and I'm proud of them.
Nelson placed third in the girls race at 19:14.
Teammate Sariah Hepworth was 19th at 19:52.
"It was really a three-person race with Ella and the other two — Natalie Ruzauskas won first place for Richland, and Aayiana Fuller was second from University — for the first two miles," Locati said. "Then Ella dropped off the pace. She's had a couple off weeks, but I have confidence she will rebound and have a great race next week. Ella is a tough kid, and I would never count her out. I've seen her work through some hard times and come out on top.
"Sariah really did a great job in the second half of the race, coming from way back in the pack as she had a slow start and fell quite a ways behind," Locati said. "I think she moved up 20 spots or so in the second half of the race. She just ran out of real estate and wasn't able to close enough to earn a state spot. She had a great season and was one of the top girls in the league."
The Wa-Hi girls also had Eleah Dalgleish place 46th (20:58), Sydney Weston 48th (21:07), Addison Taylor 56th (21:24), Ava Nelson 60th (22:01) and Claire Dorland 65th (22:39).
"It's always hard when you get to this part of the season, as this closes the door for those seniors," Locati said. "Our seniors Blaz, Ethan, Cooper, Cannon and Eleah have been an integral part of our program for many years, and we will definitely miss their presence. They are incredible young men and women, and it's been a blessing to be a part of their lives."
The state meet is Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Sun Willows Golf course in Pasco.