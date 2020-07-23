Former Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach Jim Thacker witnessed highs and lows as the head Blue Devil.
The disappointment of “coulda, woulda, shoulda” kind of seasons.
And the thrill of league championships and state tournament appearances.
Wa-Hi made its biggest splash under Thacker when it won the 1998-99 Class 4A state championship.
The Blue Devils featured a roster comprised of starters Kyle Bankhead, Matt Hamlin, Andy Thompson, Jon DeWolfe, and Pat Kjack, and reserves Jeremy Harper, Joe Wilkins, Shawn Reese, Jeff Bennett, Pat McConn, Thomas Kelati and Bryan Erlebach.
Thacker’s assistant coaches were Earl Streufert and John Golden.
Wa-Hi came within one victory of a 1998 state playoff berth, so expectations going into the 98-99 campaign were high.
“We felt we were pretty good,” Thacker said. “We were confident we could get through the season and get to state. We had the right combination of guys.”
The Blue Devils opened the year with a split in Spokane. Wa-Hi overwhelmed North Central, but stubbed its toe against Gonzaga Prep.
“All the Greater Spokane League coaches said Gonzaga Prep was the worst play to play,” Thacker said. “We weren’t ready to play.
“It was a good loss,” he said. “It got us back on track from a player and coach standpoint.”
So much so that the Blue Devils did not lose another regular-season game and were hailed as Big Nine Conference champions.
Wa-Hi lost the district championship game at home to Davis.
It downed Central Valley and bowed to Ferris in the regional tournament before outlasting Gonzaga Prep in overtime in a winner-to-state, loser-out contest at Eastern Washington University’s Reese Court.
“We were lucky,” Thacker said. “Gonzaga Prep had us. They clanked a couple of free throws at the end. By all rights we shouldn’t have been at state.”
The Blue Devils opposed defending state champion Garfield in the opening round of state in the Tacoma Dome.
Wa-Hi stunned the Bulldogs, 55-52.
“They thought they were going to walk through us,” Thacker said. “We used their speed against them. It led to quite a few easy back doors and they got frustrated.”
Wa-Hi grinded out a 41-35 victory over Enumclaw in the quarterfinals — a game the Blue Devils trailed 18-13 at halftime.
“I was a little more worried about that game,” Thacker said. “They were a grind-it-out team like we were. It was a tough game. We were lucky to make a couple of runs in the second half.”
A greater challenge was ahead — a semifinal matchup with No. 1-ranked and undefeated Evergreen of Vancouver. Wa-Hi rallied from a 29-17 halftime deficit to eke out a 51-48 triumph.
“We hung in there with them, then got ahead,” Thacker said. “Once we got ahead of people that year, they’d have a hard time of catching up. Once we got ahead, we were tough to beat.”
Wa-Hi, which had difficulty with the Ferris match-up zone in regionals the week before, had less trouble against the Saxons in the championship game. The Blue Devils led 26-7 at halftime and prevailed 55-39.
“It got a little scary in the second half, but we didn’t fold,” Thacker said. “That was quite a gauntlet we went through.”
Thacker said Bankhead texted him recently and asked, “Can you believe we won the state championship?”
Bankhead said the title run “was the best time of his life,” according to Thacker.
“It was a smart group of kids,” Thacker said. They did what you wanted them to do.
“It was a good time with good kids and a good bench,” he said. “We had the right people playing at the right time. They did what it takes to win a state championship.”