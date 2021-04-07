KENNEWICK — Joe Terry doubled home the tying and go-ahead runs for Walla Walla High School with one out in the top of the seventh inning here Tuesday, April 6, and the Blue Devils held on to salvage a split of their baseball season opening doubleheader with a 6-5 victory over Kamiakin.
The Braves had taken the first game, 8-1.
"It certainly was fun getting to play after so much time off because of the pandemic," Blue Devils coach Keith Gradwohl said. "Going to Kamiakin's place and splitting with them is a positive.
"Game 2 had a playoff atmosphere with Will Kytola's game ending strikeout with the tying and go ahead runners aboard."
Next, Wa-Hi will return here Friday to taken on Kennewick High.
Though the season opener Tuesday was welcomed, Kamiakin proved to be a tough test right off the bat.
The first game saw Wa-Hi scoring only one run despite ample opportunities.
Will Kytola's run scoring single in the first inning scored Casey Swanson, who had singled, for Wa-Hi's lone run.
Kamiakin put together a big fifth inning, scoring five runs and putting the game out of reach.
The Braves then jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second game, forcing Wa-Hi to chip away with a pair of runs in the fifth, another in the sixth and then the two big runs in the seventh.
Solid relief pitching from Noah Braunel and Kytola held the Braves scoreless in the last four innings.
Drew Hall then lead off the seventh with a single, and Ian Kopf walked before Kytola's sacrifice bunt moved the runners into scoring position for Terry's clutch double.