Southridge defeated the Walla Walla High School girls tennis team 7-0 Thursday, April 15.
“I thought we played very well in all of our matches for the experience that we have," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "We stayed in games longer and in some matches extended sets further than we have all season. We just need to find the experience and confidence to finish off games. That will lead to more games won and eventually to more sets won.”
The Blue Devils will next play Monday, when they host Kamiakin.
“It’s a process" Peck said. "It can seem slow and frustrating at times. But, the hard work is starting to show.
"We just need to be patient and focus on the development.”