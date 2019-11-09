KELSO, Wash. — The Walla Walla High School girls swimming team traveled here to compete in the 4A District Championship meet on Friday and Saturday, and came away in sixth place out of 10 schools.
But as well as the Wa-Hi team as a whole did, doubling Chiawana's team score and finishing just 12 points back from Vancouver's Skyview High, that was not the most notable entry from the weekend's events.
The top 12 finishers in prelims will return for finals on Saturday, with the top six competing in the finals, aimed at a top three finish to earn an allocation to state.
The next six in the prelims competed in the consolation finals on Saturday, and could still earn a ticket to state if their time was fast enough for a wildcard spot.
Wa-Hi junior Laurel Skorina, who battled injury early on in the season, came back to deliver personal bests in the 100 backstroke (59.49) and 100 freestyle (54.37) on Friday, qualifying her for the district finals in both events.
Skorina then one-upped her backstroke time on Saturday with a new district record of 59.21.
As for the other Wa-Hi swimmers, freshman Alana Miller continued her breakout season by finishing fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:04.62) and ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:06.06).
Hallee Yaw finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.96) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:27.59), and Ciera Griggs took eleventh in the 200 IM (2:37.22).
The Blue Devils also took three relay teams to the district finals.
The 200 medley team of Skorina, Yaw, Miller, and Griggs took fifth with a time of 2.00.10.
The 200 freestyle team of Mary Kennedy, Calla Harrison, Sydney Tacheny, and Griggs finished seventh (1:57.15).
The 400 freestyle relay of Yaw, Miller, Tacheny, and Skorina took fifth with a time of 3:59.69.