RICHLAND — Walla Walla High’s boys and girls swim and dive teams both finished third at the Mid-Columbia Conference championships at Prout Pool here on Thursday, June 10.
Laurel Skorina and Luke Bona brought home individual victories, with a Wa-Hi boys relay also winning.
Hanford won the girls team competition with 341 points, followed by Richland 240, Wa-Hi 186, Southridge 138, Kamiakin 129, Kennewick 115, Hermiston 110, Chiawana 57, Pasco 7.
The Falcons also won the boys team standings with 223 points, followed by Richland’s 216, Wa-Hi’s 188, Chiawana 68, Hermiston 47 and Pasco 33.
“There were lots of great efforts and personal best times today,” Wa-Hi coach Nancy Rose said. “I was particularly impressed with the divers, who improved so rapidly over the short season and showed a lot of courage and determination.
“The Wa-Hi swimmers and divers had a lot of positive energy and team spirit,” she said. “We are all so grateful to have a season, even though it was a condensed one.”
The top three finishers in each event earned all-MCC first team, second team and honorable mention honors, respectively.
The top 12 finishers in the girls meet scored points, and 12 Wa-Hi girls scored points.
Blue Devil senior Laurel Skorina won both the 100 freestyle in 57.02, and the 100 backstroke (1:03.54), earning all-MCC first team in both events.
Sophomore Alana Miller was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:11.31) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:12.80).
Senior Collette Barnor was sixth in both the 50 freestyle (28.50) and the 100 butterfly (1:11.39).
Freshman Ally Beuck placed sixth in diving with 201.10.
Sophomore Audra Zanes was seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:33.64) and 10th in the 500 freestyle (6:43.84).
Junior Ciera Griggs was seventh in the 200 Individual Medley (2:43.99) and 10th in the 100 freestyle (1:07.11).
Freshman Clarabelle Hall was eighth in the 500 freestyle (6:41.83) and 12th in the 50 freestyle (30.14).
Freshman Tess Bottoms was ninth in the 200 IM (2:57.48).
Junior Alicia Gonzalez was 10th in the 100 butterfly (1:22.10), junior Lauren Adams was 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:31.71), senior AnnaMarie Elmenhurst was 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:32.30) and freshman Eden Glaus was 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:33.52).
Blue Devil girls teams scored double points in relays, with the 200 free ‘A’ relay of Skorina, Barnor, Hall and Miller finished second in 1:56.03, earning second-team all-MCC.
In the 200 Medley relay, the ‘A’ squad of Skorina, Miller, Barnor and Hall finished third with a time of 2:09.15, earning honorable mention.
In the 400 Freestyle relay, Wa-Hi’s ‘A’ squad of Griggs, Gonzalez, Elmenhurst and Zanes came in eighth in 4:43.27.
The top 10 finishers in the boys meet scored points, and all 10 Wa-Hi boys who competed scored points.
Blue Devil junior Luke Bona won the 100 butterfly (56.83) and was second in the 200 IM (2:13.53), earning first- and second-team all-MCC, respectively.
Freshman Jesse Snyder was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.35) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:01.23), earning all-MCC second team and honorable mention.
Sophomore Zach Juhnke was second in the 50 freestyle (23.57) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.11), earning all-MCC second team in the 50 free.
Senior Brennan Creason finished third in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.78) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:120.08), earning honorable in the 100 breast.
Sophomore Caleb Goin was fourth in both the 50 freestyle (25.30) and the 100 freestyle (56.84).
Senior Anthony McKeirnan was fourth in both diving (186.70) and the 500 freestyle (6:08.27).
Senior Jackson Leinweber was sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:23.88) and ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:21.36).
Junior Ben Reser was seventh in both the 200 IM (2:46.50) and the 500 freestyle (6:32.16).
Junior Henry Johnson was ninth in both the 100 freestyle (1:01.46) and the 100 backstroke (1:18.48).
Senior Ben Norris was 10th in the 100 freestyle (1:03.04) and 12th in the 50 freestyle (28.19).
The Wa-Hi boys also scored double points in relays, with the 200 free relay ‘A’ team of Juhnke, Goin, Snyder and Bona winning in 1:38.33, earning first-team all-MCC honors.
The Blue Devils’ 200 Medley ‘A’ relay Zach Juhnke, Creason, Bona and Snyder placed second in 1:54.61, earning all-MCC second team.
In the 400 Freestyle ‘A’ relay of Goin, McKeirnan, Norris and Johnson third in 3:58.69, earning honorable mention.