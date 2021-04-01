Wa-Hi starting pitcher Tallulah Sickels went seven innings in the circle, striking out 11 Kamiakin batters, as the Blue Devils handed the Braves a 13-0 defeat in Kennewick on Wednesday.
"A great effort from a group of kids that haven't played as a team in a really long time," Wa-Hi coach Arch McKie said. "Battery mates, junior Tallulah Sickels and sophomore catcher Raquelle Justice completed an amazing two hit effort. Coach Jill James called a great game and they delivered."
The Blue Devil bats backed up their battery, plating five third-inning runs, added three more in the sixth and five more in the seventh.
Freshman left fielder Sara Justice had three hits in her first Wa-Hi start.
"Junior second baseman Kylie Kemp did a great job as leadoff for us, and really set the tone early, and sophomore Lauryn Bergevin has a great day at the plate and at shortstop," McKie said. "Her line shot in the second inning really got us going."
The game marked the return of several players after taking part in the soccer season.
"Senior third baseman Taylor McGill and senior center fielder Nelly Williams had just two days of practice with us before today's game," McKie said. "Both just finished a stellar soccer career and helped lead the team to a great finish for a very successful season.
"Taylor is not 100% after a big soccer season, but she worked through the discomfort in a big way for us today," he said. "Nelly does a great job directing our outfielders.
Junior first baseman Kailtline Chapman came through in the clutch with some great hits and is a vocal team leader for us," McKie said. "Right fielder Alizaeya Salcedo hit the ball all over the park today and kept the innings going with some clutch hitting."
Other members of the team include senior pitcher Jazmyn Paul, sophomore outfielder Logan Hamm, sophomore pitcher/infielder Sydney McCauley, sophomore infielder Hayleigh Burke and sophomore infielder/outfielder Kaitlin King.
"They helped create an energy that motivated all of us to do well," McKie said.
"(I'm) so thankful to have our players back and on the field."