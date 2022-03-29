KENNEWICK — Tallulah Sickels' complete-game, 10-strikeout performance in the circle keyed Walla Walla High's 11-5 Mid-Columbia Conference softball victory over Kamiakin here on Tuesday, March 29.
Sickels struck out 10 Braves in her outing.
The Blue Devils trailed Kamiakin 2-0 headed to the third inning, when Wa-Hi plated three runs to take the 3-2 lead.
The Braves regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third, and the Blue Devils tied it up with a fourth-inning run.
Wa-Hi's two-run fifth was answered with a Kamiakin run to make it 6-5, and then the Blue Devils plated five runs in the top of the seventh for the final margin of victory.
Wa-Hi outhit the Braves, 12-9, with each team committing three errors.
Alizaeya Salcedo led the Blue Devil offense with three hits while recording three RBI, with Kaitline Chapman working two walks and getting two RBI.
Kylie Kemp knocked in four Wa-Hi runners in the victory.
The Blue Devils next host Pasco for a twin bill on Friday at 2 p.m. at Murr Sports Park.
