RICHLAND — Tallulah Sickels turned in a pair of dominant pitching performances back-to-back and also hit a grand slam here Friday, April 23, to join the rest of Walla Walla High School's softball team in teeing off for 15-2 and 18-3 doubleheader victories over the host Bombers.
Sickels finished the day 4-for-9 with a couple of doubles and 11 runs batted in for Wa-Hi (8-1 record), while also limiting Richland to one earned run on eight scattered hits without a walk over her nine innings of work in the two games.
"She and Raquelle (Justice) executed coach (Jill) James' plan to perfection, keeping Richland off balance," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. "Coach Jill Jmaes spent a lot of time researching their hitters, and created a plan that allowed our defense to be in position to make the plays."
Wa-Hi will take a six-game winning streak into its next game Tuesday as it hosts Hermiston at Murr Field.
The Blue Devils look to stay sharp.
Friday's twin bill saw Wa-Hi total 37 hits, with big blows including a three-run homer by Kaitline Chapman and a two-run triple by Justice.
"Richland threw all of their pitchers against us," McHie said. "We've been working really hard during practice at making those adjustments at the plate immediately and it showed up on the field in a big way.
"Whenever you can go to Richland and come home with a couple of wins it's a good day," McHie added. "They are a quality program that is always tough."
Alizaeya Salcedo went 6-for-9 with four RBI, and Chapman was 8-for-8 with three RBI with hitting contagious up and down the Blue Devil lineup.
"Every player we have contributed to our sweep of the Bombers," McHie said. "You always want to be playing at your best against good competition and toward the end of the season. Our players really put it all together Friday afternoon."
Taylor McGill opened the day with a single in the first game, and Wa-Hi never looked back.
"Since moving Taylor McGill to the leadoff spot she just continues to find ways to get on base," McHie said. "She went 6-for-9 at the plate and played stellar defense during both games. It's been really fun watching her get healthy and play at the level that she can."
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi defense helped Sickels keep Richland quiet.
"Lauren Bergevin had to be out of town for the games, so we needed to make a few defensive adjustments," McHie said. "I can't say enough about the game Kylie Kemp had for us at shortstop. In addition to going 4-for-8 with four RBI, she took every shot Richland hit her way.
"Logam Hamm moved to second and made some great plays for us as well," McHie said, adding that "Sara Justice and Nelly Williams had great days at the plate as well, however, their defense in the outfield was outstanding. Their effort kept hard hit balls to just long singles and their hustle made line drives look like easy pop flies.