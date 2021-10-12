Walla Walla High’s girls soccer team lost, 7-6, in a heartbreaker to Southridge in a Mid-Columbia Conference matchup on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The last-minute loss dropped Wa-Hi to 4-9 on the season.
Fans were camped out at the Reser Road soccer field for longer than expected, as the game needed two five-minute overtimes and a shootout to decide a winner.
The Suns hit the ground running to take a 1-0 lead early in the first half.
They held onto the lead until Blue Devils junior Kaitlyn King evened the score on a penalty kick in the final 15 minutes of the first half.
Wa-Hi head coach Dana Evans was very proud of her team’s effort, despite the outcome, as the Blue Devils were short-staffed for the game and, even with their limited roster, were able to push the fourth-ranked Suns to a thrilling overtime.
“Several players were filling new positions,” Evans said. “The team took on the challenge, stepped up, and played the game with heart and class... you can’t ask for much more than that.”
Wa-Hi sophomore goalkeeper Danika Galbraith came up with a great save to prevent the Suns from taking the lead entering halftime.
Southridge saw a few opportunities to score as the clock was winding down in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize.
The next goal of the game came from Southridge in the final 13 minutes, forcing the Blue Devils to score in crunch time.
Luckily, a penalty kick by junior Marlee Boyd evened things up to send the game to overtime.
Neither team found the inside of the goal in both five-minute overtimes, which forced both teams into a shootout.
Wa-Hi senior Crystal “Lucy” Kelly blocked an impressive five PKs in the shootout, but it wasn’t enough as the Suns were able to connect on one more than the Blue Devils.
“They fought for every inch of field until the final seconds,” Evans said. “I am very proud of them. This game allowed us to deepen our roster as we push into the postseason.”
The Blue Devils host Hanford on Thursday at 4 p.m.
