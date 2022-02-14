SPOKANE — Walla Walla High's Precision Rifle Team captured the Washington State Junior Olympic 3 Position Air Rifle Championship in Spokane last weekend, with Cadet Lieutenant Tristan Scott taking home the individual state championship title.
Nearly 40 of the state’s top Precision class marksmen comprising six teams met in two locations, Spokane and Tacoma, to compete for the title of Junior Olympic 3 Position state champions.
Athletes competed in a course of 60 record shots, 20 prone, 20 standing and 20 kneeling for a total possible score of 600 points. Teams competed for state honors and invitations to the Junior Olympic National Championship held in Ohio this summer.
Wa-Hi’s marksmen led the match from the beginning with Team Captain Cadet Major Cassidy Hanson, Cadet First Sergeant Raquelle Justice and Scott all turning a 198 out of 200 from the prone position.
“Scott has been inclining steadily,” said Wa-Hi coach Mark Mebes. “He took fourth place at the JROTC Western Regional match and it seems like every time he picks up his rifle lately, he’s been shooting a higher score.”
Scott and Hanson kept pace with each other through the standing position, but it was in the kneeling position that Scott pulled ahead of the pack in Spokane.
“My position felt really solid today,” Scott said after the match on Saturday, Feb. 12. “I have spent a lot of time working on getting my kneeling scores consistent the last couple of months.”
Scott finished his relay with a career-high score of 584, putting him in the No. 1 position for the state, a single point ahead of Tacoma’s Phoebe Chandler, who took silver.
Hanson finished the day on a 580, putting her in fourth statewide, just behind Alexis Kunz.
The Blue Devils tallied up a total of 2,290 to take the state championship, 19 points ahead of The Spokane Junior Rifle Club’s Gold Team.
As the Junior Olympic Rifle Matches take place from state to state, the Civilian Marksmanship Program, which is the sanctioning body out of Camp Perry, Ohio, keeps track of the highest scores nationwide. The top scoring teams and individuals nationally will receive invitations to the Junior Olympic National Championship in Camp Perry this July.
The Blue Devils next set their sights on the JROTC Cascade Mountain League’s next contest to be held in Kennewick on Feb. 26.
