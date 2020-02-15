PASCO — Chiawana, the regular season Mid-Columbia Conference champion, came out here Saturday to keep its season alive after suffering a 50-44 upset loss to Mead in Greater Spokane League/MCC District 8 girls opening playoff action. The Riverhawks Talia VonOelhoffen rose to the occasion and ended Walla Walla High School's season as the Riverhawks made it three in a row over the Blue Devils this season with a 70-58 win.
VonOelhoffen was literally a one player wrecking crew. She hit 16 of her 32 shots from the field to score 40 of the Riverhawks 70. VonOelhoffen grabbeed a game high 10 rebounds, and for good measure led the Riverhawks with six assists.
Rian Clear was the closest thing the Blue Devils had for an answer for Von Oelhoffen. Clear drained five triples and finished with 26 points for the Blue Devils. The Blue Devils didn't have enough help for Clear on this night as Emmalynn Ogden and Monica Miller were the next top scorers for Wa-Hi as both finished with eight points.
The Blue Devils trailed by two, 14-12 after one. A 22-12 second quarter Riverhawk run followed by a 17-10 third-quarter Chiawana run produced an insurmountable 53-34 Riverhawk lead after three.
The Blue Devils refused to go quietly as the offense put up 24 in the fourth. Just too little too late as the Riverhawks scored enough to hang on for the 70-58 win.
With the win, Chiawana will move on to host Pasco, a 64-56 loser to Central Valley Saturday, Tuesday.
The Blue Devils bid farewell to seniors Kysa Jausoro, Ogden, Clear, Miller, Michelle Diaz, Kayrssa Oliveares, Mia Huxoll, and from the injured list Lauryn Lyons and Peyton Bergevin. Wa-Hi finishes the 2019-2020 campaign at 13-9.
Riverhawks 70, Blue Devils 58
WA-HI (58) — Bergevin 5, Jausoro 4, Ogden 8, Clear 26, Miller 8, Olivares 4, Huxoll 3. Totals 21-55 9-16 58.
CHIAWANA (70) — Agundis 4, Cartwright, B. thorne 5, VonOelhoffen 40, Woolf, Booth 4, K. Thorne 14, Bunger 3. Totals 29-60 10-12 70.
Wa-Hi;12;12;10;24;—;58
Chiawana;14;22;17;17;—;70
3-point goals — WW 7 (Clear 5), CHS 2 (VonOelhoffen 2). Total fouls - WW 10, CHS 13. Fouled out - WW (Ogden). Technicals - none. Rebounds - WW 37 (Miller 6), CHS 32 (VonOelhoffen 10). Turnovers - WW 14, CHS 5. Assists - WW 5 (Miller 3), CHS 11 (VonOelhoffen 6).