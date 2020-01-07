Chiawana went to a second-half press and bothered Walla Walla during a 24-13 third-quarter Riverhawks run on the Blue Devils court on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils could not dig out of the decisive third period, as the Riverhawks remained undefeated at 6-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball action with a 58-49 win.
"They sped us up a little," Blue Devil coach Morgan Jo Poynor said of the decisive third. "They got in our heads. It was more us not executing than anything else."
The two teams battled through a patient first 16 minutes. Kysa Jausoro scored a deuce and a trey for the Blue Devils as the first quarter ended in a 10-10 draw.
Wa-Hi got a late second-quarter bucket from Karyssa Olivares, and seven points from Rian Clear, to edge ahead 23-22 at the break.
The league's two leading scorers, Chiawana's Talia VonOelhoffen — who had only six in the first half — and Wa-Hi's Rian Clear, with nine, were held in check over the first half.
"Both teams were patient in the first half," Poynor said. "We knew we had to contain VonHelhoffen and they knew they had to contain Rian. That emphasis slowed both teams down."
An Emmalynn Ogden feed to Mia Huxoll opened a 25-22 Blue Devil lead to open the second half.
Kylie Thorne converted an old-fashion three-point play, and the Riverhawks were off on a 10-2 run with VonOelhoffen's three-point play climaxing the run with the Riverhawks in control with a 32-27 lead with 5:27 left in the third.
The Blue Devils turned the ball over five times before Clear hit three free throws and a bucket to get Wa-Hi within 43-36.
VonHoelhoffen closed out the quarter with a three-point play, and the Riverhawks went to the fourth up 46-36.
Clear drained a trey, Wa-Hi got the ball inside to Huxoll who converted two consecutive possessions, and the Blue Devils climbed to within 48-43 with 6:27 left.
VonOelhoffen went off for six to move the lead to 54-45 with 3:48 left.
A Monique Miller-to-Huxoll feed cut the lead to five, 54-49, with 1:50 left.
A collision underneath drew a reaction from Poynor, in front of her own bench, and the coach got whistled for a technical with 1:22 left.
VohOelhoffer converted both technical free throws and Delaney Pink scored on the ensuing possession and the Riverhawks had this one wrapped up with the 58-49 win.
"We're excited to play them again," Poynor said. "We'll hope to play all four quarters next time."
VonOelhoffen led all scorers with 24 for the Riverhawks.
The Blue Devils did not miss a free throw, going 13-of-13 from the charity stripe, and Clear made all nine of her free throws and finished with 21 to lead the Blue Devils.
Huxoll, despite missing most of the first half with foul trouble, finished with 10.
Miller chipped in six rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils.
Wa-Hi, 3-3 in the MCC, 7-3 overall, hosts Hermiston on Friday.
"We'll be looking for a little revenge," Poynor said of Friday's battle. "Hermiston got us both times last year."
Riverhawks 58, Blue Devils 49
CHIAWANA (58) — Agundis 2, Cartwright 2, B. Thorne 2, Pink 15, VanOelhoffen 24, Booth, K. Thorne 13, Bunger. Totals 24 9-12 58.
Wa-HI (49) — Bergevin 2, Lyons, Jausoro 5, Ogden 2, Clear 21, Miller 2, Olivares 7, Huxoll 10. Totals 16 13-13 49.
Chiawana; 10; 12; 24; 12; 58.
Wa-Hi; 10; 13; 13; 13; 49.
3-point goals — CHS 1 (Pink), WW 4 (Clear 2). Total fouls — CHS 11, WW 15. Fouled out — none. Technicals — WW (coach). Rebounds — CHS 29 (K. Thorne 6), WW 25 (Miller 6). Turnovers — CHS 10, WW 17. Assists — CHS 11 (K. Thorne 3), WW 10 (Miller 4).