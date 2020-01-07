Walla Walla High and Chiawana combined for 177 points and 22 3-pointers in the Blue Devils gym on Tuesday in Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball action.
And with all that, it took Chiawana's Cooper DeWitt to drain a trey with 11 ticks left to give the Riverhawks a 90-87 win.
The Riverhawks escaped with its perfect season, at 10-0 overall, 6-0 in the MCC, still alive.
The intensity and scoring took off from the get-go, and never let up.
Wa-Hi's Dylan Ashbeck scored eight first-quarter points, and Jacob Coram hit two Blue Devil bombs.
Jayden Martinez answered with 11 for the Riverhawks, but the Blue Devils raced to a 30-22 lead after one.
Despite two more triples from Coram, the Riverhawks cut the Wa-Hi lead to 45-41 at halftime.
Ashbeck, with drives down the lane, scored 10 for Wa-Hi in the third quarter, but the Riverhawks would not go away.
A Taylor Perez bucket gave Chiawana its first lead at 52-51 with 5:15 left in the third.
The lead see-sawed until a Brandon Smith bucket and a Diego Jaques score, off a Smith feed, opened a 56-52 Blue Devil lead.
Jaques converted two technical free throws, and Ashbeck scored inside to run Wa-Hi to a 67-62 lead with 1:07 left in the third.
Ashbeck's two free throws offset a triple from Perez, and Wa-Hi took a 69-65 lead to the fourth.
A Jaques triple, and an Ashbeck deuce, opened a 74-65 Wa-Hi lead 40 seconds into the fourth. Connor Mendez hit his third 3-pointer of the quarter to pull Chiawana within 76-75 with five minutes left.
A Mendez bucket gave the Riverhawks an 82-80 lead with three minutes left.
Michael Cornia answered with a trey and Wa-Hi regained the lead at 83-82.
A Jaques bucket kept Wa-Hi up at 87-84, but with 27 seconds left Seth Schmidt drained a triple to tie it at 87-87.
The Blue Devils then missed from inside the lane, and Schmidt grabbed the rebound for the Riverhawks.
Chiawana left it in the hands of their senior DeWitt.
DeWitt drained a clutch 3 with 11 seconds to play.
Wa-Hi's inbounds pass was deflected and time ran out as Dillon Wasser launched a trey that would not have counted if it had gone, and Chiawana escaped with the 90-87 win.
"They put pressure on you and take a lot of things away from you," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "Nobody else in our league plays that style.
"We had control most of the game," he continued. "Schmidt made a tough shot to tie it (at 87-87). Then DeWitt, with the best defender in the conference (Cornia) on him drains that shot."
DeWitt led five Riverhawks in double digits with 24 points, but he was out the fourth period until the last 2:40.
"We had to take Jacob (Coram) out (in the fourth)," Berg said. "They took DeWitt out and went small and we had to match up. DeWitt returned and we put Jacob back in."
Ashbeck led all scorers with 29 points and did most of his damage on drives down the lane.
Jaques finished with 19, and Cornia scored 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Coram drained four triples and finished with 12.
"We did a lot of good things," Berg said. "We know we can play with anyone. We're disappointed, but this group is focused and resillant, they'll bounce back."
The Blue Devils, 8-2 overall, 4-2 MCC, host Hermiston on Friday.
Riverhawks 90, Blue Devils 87
CHIAWANA (90) — Cantu 2, Dewitt 24, Perez 12, Martinez 20, Mendez 19, Bunger 2, Schmidt 11. Totals 31 16-23 90.
WA-HI (87) — Ashbeck 29, Wik, Cornia 15, Wasser 6, Jaques 19, Watson, Coram 12, Smith 6. Totals 31 15-22 87.
Chiawana; 22; 19; 24; 25; 90.
Wa-Hi; 30; 15; 24; 18; 87.
3-point goals — CHS 12 (DeWitt 4), WW 10 (Coram 4). Total fouls — CHS 13, WW 16. Fouled out — CHS (Martinez). Technicals — CHS (DeWitt). Rebounds — CHS 36 (DeWitt 10), WW 25 (Cornia 12). Turnovers — CHS 13, WW 12. Assists — CHS 9 (DeWitt 4), WW 13 (Cornia 3, Jaques 3).