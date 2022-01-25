Richland recovered from a slow start to build an 18-8 lead after one quarter and coasted to a 75-58 victory over Walla Walla High School in Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball action Tuesday night, Jan. 25, in the Blue Devil gym.
The Bombers improved to 10-1 in league and 12-3 overall with Tuesday's triumph.
Wa-Hi is now 5-6 and 6-8.
Twazae Gladney and Josh Woodard scored five points apiece in the first period to help Richland establish its early cushion.
Jace Vopalensky tallied 10 points in the second quarter. The Bombers outscored the ice-cold Blue Devils 23-12 in the period and led 41-20 at halftime.
Wa-Hi managed just seven field goals in the first half compared to Richland's 15.
Gladney scored nine of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter and the Bombers went to the final frame up 57-34.
The Blue Devils showed signs of life in the fourth quarter. Guard Diego Jaques got half of his game-high 28 points in the last period, but to no avail.
Dillon Wasser was the only other Wa-Hi player to record a double-figure game. He ended up with 10 points.
The Blue Devils' next game is Friday at Southridge.
