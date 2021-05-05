Walla Walla High School's girls tennis team won a pair of doubles matches Tuesday, May 4 here at the country club, but Richland took everything else to hand the Blue Devils a 5-2 loss.
Michelle Foster and Lauren Adams pair to win a hard-fought doubles match, defeating their Richland foes 6-1, 7-6 (7-3), and Amila Gutierrez joined Kaitlyn Flinders in claiming the other Wa-Hi win.
Even though Richland took all the other matches, the Blue Devils had several strong performances with Audra Walmsley battling her singles match to 7-6 (4-6), 6-3, while the only doubles the Bombers won went 6-4, 6-4 opposite Alexa Diaz and Keegan Isenhower.
“We played some more good tennis today," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "Each player is getting better with each match. It’s not showing in overall results, but it is showing on the courts during play. Each player has done a tremendous job of sticking to the task of improving and maintaining a positive attitude, regardless of the obstacles. I am very proud of their progress.”
The Blue Devils are back at it Wednesday, hosting Chiawana, before finishing their season over the weekend.
“We have one more match this week and then the end of season tournament on Saturday," Peck said. "Our goal is to battle to the end and continue to focus on improvement.”