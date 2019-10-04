RICHLAND — For the second time this week, Taylor McGill put the Walla Walla High School girls soccer team on the scoreboard for the first time with a goal that cut their deficit in half.
McGill scored in the second half at Kamiakin on Tuesday, but the Blue Devils would get no closer.
More of the same here on Thursday, only McGill found the back of the net with about 17 minutes left in the first half.
But the Blue Devils were done scoring the rest of the night, and first-place Richland handed them their second straight loss with a 5-1 setback.
Wa-Hi (4-4 overall, 3-4 in the MCC) slipped out of a tie with Southridge for fifth place in the league.
Next, the Blue Devils will stay home to host Hanford for another MCC match starting at 2 p.m.