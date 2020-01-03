RICHLAND — For the first time this season, Walla Walla High School came out on the short end of a boys basketball game as Richland knocked off the previously unbeaten Blue Devils, 62-57, in a Mid-Columbia Conference clash here on Thursday.
Wa-Hi (7-1 overall, 3-1 in the MCC) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second quarter, taking a brief lead in the third, but Richland prevailed.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game, and it was," Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said. "We were right there with (Richland) the whole game. We got be behind, then we'd start to make a comeback, but they answered every time.
"It was one of those close games on the road that can really tell you where you're at as a team."
Michael Cornia finished as the top-scoring Blue Devil with 17 points, teammate Dylan Ashbeck had 14, Dillon Wasser 10.
Wa-Hi has little time to lick its wounds, with a pair of undefeated teams soon to hit the Blue Devil Gym.
First, the Blue Devils will host Kamiakin (7-0 overall) on Saturday night.
The Blue Devils will then host Chiawana (7-0 record) on Tuesday.
Wa-Hi looks to bounce back after falling at Richland.
"We just weren't able to sustain anything very long," Berg said. "(Richland) just made more shots than we did."
BOMBERS 62, BLUE DEVILS 57
WALLA WALLA (57) — Cornia 17, Ashbeck 14, Wasser 10, Jaques 8, Smith 5, Coram 3.
RICHLAND (62) — Gladney 25, Albrecht 14, Rew 10, Wagar 6, Fewel 3, Schuster 2, McClelland 2.
Walla Walla;13;16;12;16;—;57
Richland;16;14;19;13;—;62
3-point goals — Wa-Hi 5 (Waser 2), Rich 8 (Albrecht 3). Total fouls — Wa-Hi 18, Rich 13. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.