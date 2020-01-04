PULLMAN — Walla Walla High School drifted out of Mid-Columbia Conference swimming here Saturday in non-conference boys dual swimming action.
Pullman out swam the Blue Devils here at the Pullman Aquatic Center 97 - 73. The Blue Devils are 0-2 in Pullman over the last two seasons having dropped a 129-41 meet last season.
All three Blue Devil "A" relay teams came home second.
The 200 medley relay team of Zach Juhnke, Oskar Erikson, Luke Bona, and Collin Gabriel swam to second in 1:53.42.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Bona, Mathew Reser, Dawson Neely, and Jackson Owen swam a 1:43.29 for their second.
In the 400 free relay, Juhnke, Reser, Owen, and Gabriel posted a 3:47.30 for second.
The Blue Devils had three individual winners. Freshman Juhnke came home first in the 200 individual medley with a swim of 2:18.23.
Bona was first in the 100 butterfly, and touched in 1:00.26.
Freshman Erikson won the 100 breast stroke in 1:10.77.
Wa-Hi picked up three individual seconds against the Greyhounds.
Juhnke added a second in the 100 free in 55.98.
Gabriel swam a 1:05.75 to take second in the 100 backstroke.
Brennan Carson posted a 1:11.44 to finish second in the 100 breast, with teammate Bona coming home third in the 100 breast with a time of 1:12.10.
Wa-Hi swept the 100 breast with its one, two, three finish.
In addition to Bona, the Blue Devils added a quartet of third place ribbons to their performance.
Gabriel picked up a third in the 50 free with a swim of 23.95.
Reser came home third in the 100 free in 57.36.
John McKeirnan took third in the 200 im in 6:17.23.
Joel Redman finished the 100 back in 1:14.38 to take home third.
"Wa-Hi swam well today," Blue Devil coach Nancy Rose said. "The athletes continue to drop time. It was great to see them encourage one another and show sportsmanship to Pullman."
The Blue Devils host their third and final MCC conference dual Tuesday when Chiawana, Hanford, Hermiston, Pasco, and Richland visit Whiman College for a 4 p.m. meet.