Walla Walla High School boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Dec. 30 — that were postponed due to inclement weather — have been rescheduled, the respective head coaches said this week.
The boys contest at Ferris is now set for Feb. 3, coach Adam Berg said.
A tip-off time is still in the works, he said.
Wa-Hi's girls, scheduled to travel to Pendleton on Dec. 30, will host the Lady Bucks on Tuesday night at 7:30, according to coach Morgan Jo Poynor.
The Blue Devils continue Mid-Columbia Conference play Friday night at Chiawana.
