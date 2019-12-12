Walla Walla High School couldn't get the pins to drop at Bowlaway Lanes on Thursday in Mid-Columbia Conference girls bowling action.
Hermiston took both games and completed the sweep, with two Baker wins, to post a 4-0 win.
"We struggled tonight," Blue Devil coach Jason Postlewait said. "The lane conditions gave some of our bowlers problems. The balls were hooking more on the back end and we hadn't practiced that, thus we had trouble adjusting."
The first game saw Liliana Reiter, with 132, Hallee Yaw (133) and Michaela Adams (157) shoot their average, but the Blue Devils went double digits in open frames and dropped game one, 731-689.
Adams' 157 led the Blue Devils.
Hermiston's Morgyn Maxwell took game-high honors with a 174, and McKenzee Hendrickson shot 153.
Game two went better for Wa-Hi, but not good enough to get a win.
Adams again led the way with two strikes and seven spares to post a team-high 170.
Yaw fired a 155, and Reiter fired three strikes on the way to a 149.
Maxwell again led all game-two bowlers with a 171, and Halle Pennington shot 168 to lead the Bulldogs to a 761-739 second-game win.
The first Baker game went down to the last ball. Pennington rolled a strike and the Bulldogs took the first Baker, 147-146.
Mya Jones marked in both of her frames with a pair of spares.
Reiter and Adams added strikes, but the Blue Devils came up one pin short.
"The first Baker was higher than our Baker average," Postlewait said. "It was good to see us bounce back with a good effort after the first two games. When things go wrong, they sometimes continue. We stayed with each other and backed each other up."
Riley Elia and Jones were the second Baker highlights for the Blue Devils. Both Elia and Jones rolled a spare and a strike in their two frames.
Hermiston was on and rolled to a 155-118 win.
Wa-Hi drops to 2-6 in conference and hosts first-place Kennewick on Tuesday.
"We are working to be ready for district at the end of the season," Postlewait summarized. "We'll strive to get better over the holiday break. We have good kids. We'll be a OK."