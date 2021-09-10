PASCO — Penalties and turnovers were the Blue Devils’ undoing here Friday, Sept. 10, as Walla Walla High School’s football team put together another excellent defensive performance, only to see Pasco prevail 13-6.
The only Wa-Hi score was on a kick return by Jake Humphrey shortly after halftime, tying things up at 6-6.
“A very depressing loss,” Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. “We held Pasco to under 200 yards of total offense, but at the same time, we had four touchdowns called back on penalties. I don’t care who you’re playing against; when we get four TDs called back, you’re not going to win most times.”
The Blue Devils (0-2 record) were coming in off a promising effort the previous week at home against a more highly regarded Kennewick squad.
Kennewick may have taken the season opener, 23-7, but Wa-Hi challenged the formidable Lions enough to have Lupfer optimistic they would be very successful this fall.
However, the Pasco game was a bitter setback.
Pasco broke the 6-6 tie on a little one-yard run midway through the third quarter, capping a short drive that had only started at the Wa-Hi 20 due to an errant snap by the Blue Devil punting team.
Pasco went ahead five plays later.
“Our defense played its butts off, but after a while, you get tired and worn out,” Lupfer said.
Plenty of time remained, and Wa-Hi would force the Bulldogs to punt or turn the ball over on downs on each of their next three drives, but each ensuing Blue Devil possession resulted in a fumble.
“Our offense is so close it’s crazy, but we’re not always executing what we’re supposed to be executing right now,” Lupfer said. “That’s the biggest issue for us.”
Still looking for a win this season, the Blue Devils next will try their hand Sept. 17 at home against Hanford.
“If we play the way we’re supposed to play, we can beat anyone in this conference,” Lupfer said. “I love these kids. They never quit. They’re playing hard. We’ve just got to get over these mental breakdowns, fight through this adversity together.”
