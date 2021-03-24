Walla Walla High's slowpitch softball team hosted Pasco for a Mid-Columbia Conference twin bill at Murr Field on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils Bulldogs dropped the first game, 12-2, as well as the second, 13-7.
Allie Schneidmiller pitched both games and was consistent for Wa-Hi, Blue Devils coach Crystal Evans said.
"Our hitting was better in the second game," she said. "We made a comeback run late in the second game which, started with an in-the-park home run from Kylie Kemp."
It was Wa-Hi’s Senior Day, as the Blue Devils conclude the season on Thursday at Chiawana.