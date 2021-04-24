Pasco High School's baseball team scored the first run of the day April 23 here at Murr Field, jumping ahead 1-0 in the third inning to open a doubleheader, but it far from over.
Walla Walla High School's team promptly took over with nine runs in the bottom of the third, and the Blue Devils never had to look back.
Wa-Hi came away with 12-2 and 16-6 victories, the mercy rule bringing both to an end before the fifth inning was done.
"We took care of business today," Blue Devils coach Keith Gradwohl said. "We needed this sweep as we move into the latter part of our season."
Wa-Hi (6-3 record) looks to keep momentum going Monday, when its host Hanford.
The Blue Devils dominated Pasco Friday.
Ian Kopf finished the twin bill with a three hits and four runs batted in, while starting Wa-Hi pitchers Carson Jones and Joe Terry helped keep Pasco at bay.
"Our guys, up and down the lineup, contributed to our offense," Gradwohl sad. "The starting pitching from Carson and Joe was efficient."
The first game saw the Blue Devils bang out 11 hits, two apiece from Kopf, Andrew Hall and Zeke Palomo.
Kopf tripled with the bases loaded for the big hit of Wa-Hi's nine-run third inning.
Carson Jones pitched all five innings, chalking up three strikeouts with only one walk.
Wa-Hi then mounted a 14-0 lead after only two innings of the second game, held on the end.
Casey Swanson, Hayden Lomeli and Sam Braunel each finished the game with three RBI.
Meanwhile, Terry and Zeke Palomo combined to pitch the five innings, together totalling seven strikeouts and three walks