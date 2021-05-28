Pasco kept Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team winless this season, handing the Blue Devils a 60-37 loss on Thursday, May 27.
Lauryn Bergevin led Wa-Hi (0-7 reocrd) with 16 points, and teammate Mariah Locati had 11, but the Blue Devils mustered little else.
Pasco used a 25-3 run in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.
However, the Blue Devils have been chipping away at a tough schedule.
Over the last three games, each been the closest yet for Wa-Hi with the margins dropping from a 31-point loss last week at Chiawana, to a 22-point loss Monday at Hermiston before Thursday's 21-point decision.
"Overall, we competed really well in the second half," Blue Devils coach Morgon Jo Poynor said Thursday. "We had some little victories tonight. We are improving each game."
The Blue Devils will next play Saturday in Richland at Hanford High at 1 p.m.